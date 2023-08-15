‘Star Trek’ creature designer Neville Page on designing aliens and his new book (exclusive)
Submit on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 19:11
Space.com spoke with veteran Hollywood creature designer Neville Page on his legacy designing “Star Trek” aliens and Titan’s new tribute book to his work.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.