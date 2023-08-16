Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Hubble telescope captures a ‘ghostly’ galaxy glowing in distant space (photo)

Submit on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 04:12

A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a distant galaxy cloaked in a ghostly haze some 44 million light-years from Earth in the Pavo, or “peacock” constellation.

Related posts:

  1. Glowlink Receives Patent for Satellite Uplink Power Control Technology
  2. Learn More About Hi-Def TV Channels
  3. This tiny comet photobombed the total solar eclipse of 2020
  4. Watch Russian spacewalkers test European robotic arm on the space station Friday

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy