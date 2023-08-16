Hubble telescope captures a ‘ghostly’ galaxy glowing in distant space (photo)
A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a distant galaxy cloaked in a ghostly haze some 44 million light-years from Earth in the Pavo, or “peacock” constellation.
