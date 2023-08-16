Satellites show Mount Etna volcano erupt after weeks of puffing out smoke rings (photos)
Europe’s most active volcano, Italy’s Mount Etna, erupted on Sunday (Aug. 13) after weeks of puffing out odd smoke rings. Here is how it looked from space.
