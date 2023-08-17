A 142-year-old astronomy building was serendipitously unearthed in Michigan (photos)
Submit on Thursday, August 17th, 2023 20:11
The foundations of Michigan State University’s first astronomy building recently came to light, showing a long history of telescope work in the Wolverine State.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 17th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.