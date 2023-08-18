Astronaut-artist Karen Nyberg unveils quilt portraits of first women to fly in space
The 50th woman to fly into space, Karen Nyberg has paid tribute to the first woman and first American woman to do so with a pair of original works celebrating the first 60 years of women in space.
