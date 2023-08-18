Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Powerful helium star could finally reveal secrets about highly magnetic stellar corpses

Submit on Friday, August 18th, 2023 01:12

A newly discovered, highly magnetic and massive helium star could explain how magnetars, stellar corpses with the universe’s strongest magnetic fields, are born.

Related posts:

  1. IPStar Terminal Sales Reach 50,000
  2. Several Kinds of Shows You Can Watch on Satellite TV
  3. Why ground-based telescopes are key to DART asteroid-smashing mission’s success
  4. Does the sun really belong in its family? Astronomers get to the bottom of stellar identity crisis

This entry was posted on Friday, August 18th, 2023 at 1:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy