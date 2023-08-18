Satellite News

We could be 16 years into a methane-fueled ‘termination’ event significant enough to end an ice age

Submit on Friday, August 18th, 2023

Methane emissions from tropical wetlands have been soaring since 2006 and accelerating at the same breakneck speed as they have when Earth’s climate flipped from a glacial to an interglacial period.

