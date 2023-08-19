Karol ‘Bo’ Bobko, former NASA astronaut who flew three shuttle missions, dies at 85
Karol ‘Bo’ Bobko, who was the only NASA astronaut to fly on the first launch of two space shuttle orbiters, has died at the age of 85. In total, Bobko logged 16 days, 2 hours and 3 minutes in space.
