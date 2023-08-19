Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

This Canadian satellite was supposed to last 2 years in space. It’s now celebrating 20

Submit on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 17:11

The Canadian Space Agency’s Scisat is a valuable hunter of climate change evidence, producing big-name publications in Nature and Science recently despite its advanced age.

Related posts:

  1. Rumors Of DirecTV Swap Raise Questions Of Long-Term Motives
  2. MSV Appoints Vice President For Federal Sales
  3. Commander’s cover: An envelope’s flight through space, time and eBay
  4. Prepare for the holidays in a galaxy far, far away with 20% off the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar

This entry was posted on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy