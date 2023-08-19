This Canadian satellite was supposed to last 2 years in space. It’s now celebrating 20
The Canadian Space Agency’s Scisat is a valuable hunter of climate change evidence, producing big-name publications in Nature and Science recently despite its advanced age.
