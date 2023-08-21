Are we really made of ‘star stuff’ and what does that even mean? (video)
Astronomer Carl Sagan once said that humanity is “made of star stuff.” In a new video, astrophysicist Suzanna Randall explains what that actually means and where the elements in our body come from.
