Are we really made of ‘star stuff’ and what does that even mean? (video)

Submit on Monday, August 21st, 2023 17:11

Astronomer Carl Sagan once said that humanity is “made of star stuff.” In a new video, astrophysicist Suzanna Randall explains what that actually means and where the elements in our body come from.

