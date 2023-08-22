Mars astronauts could make rocket fuel on the Red Planet someday. Here’s how
Submit on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 20:11
Because oxygen takes up valuable weight aboard spacecraft, space mission planners are interested in the idea of creating oxygen right there on Mars with raw Martian materials.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.