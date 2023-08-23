Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Clearspace-1 space debris cleanup target in orbit just got struck by space debris

Submit on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 05:11

Europe is readying to launch the ClearSpace-1 test mission for space debris. But the leftover item targeted for cleanup was apparently smacked by something in the interim.

Related posts:

  1. Qinetiq To Launch Interference Geolocation Service
  2. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 will introduce Trek’s first transgender and nonbinary characters
  3. Watch Star Trek Day 2022 from Paramount Plus for free on Sept. 8
  4. Artemis 2 astronauts eager to prep Orion spacecraft for more moon missions

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy