Clearspace-1 space debris cleanup target in orbit just got struck by space debris
Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023
Europe is readying to launch the ClearSpace-1 test mission for space debris. But the leftover item targeted for cleanup was apparently smacked by something in the interim.
