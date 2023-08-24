Tantrum-throwing young stars caught belting high-energy gamma rays for the 1st time
Young, low-mass stars called T.Tauri stars have been caught blasting out high-energy gamma rays. This marks the first evidence that these stars, which are less than 10 million years old, emit gamma radiation.
