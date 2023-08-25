SpaceX, NASA delay launch of Crew-7 astronauts to International Space Station
Friday, August 25th, 2023 11:11
SpaceX and NASA have scrubbed the planned Aug. 25 launch of the Crew-7 astronaut mission to the ISS. Liftoff is now targeted for Aug. 26 at 3:27 a.m. EDT (0727 GMT).
