Japan’s SLIM spacecraft, a ‘moon sniper,’ to join lunar landing rush with Aug. 26 launch

Submit on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 01:11

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, to our natural satellite to demonstrate accurate lunar landing techniques.

