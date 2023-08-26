Japan’s SLIM spacecraft, a ‘moon sniper,’ to join lunar landing rush with Aug. 26 launch
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, to our natural satellite to demonstrate accurate lunar landing techniques.
