Private Ax-2 astronaut releasing free educational videos filmed in space on Aug. 28

Submit on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 05:11

Ride into space in a new video series Aug. 28 featuring Ax-2 private astronaut John Shoffner. He teaches students about space alongside commander Peggy Whitson, a record-breaking NASA astronaut.

