‘Sasha’ the sloth breaks speed records as SpaceX Crew-7 zero-g indicator (photos)
Submit on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 23:11
A new record may have just been set for the fastest-moving sloth in the world. And not just any sloth: a three-toed sloth named “Sasha” that served as the “zero-g indicator” for SpaceX’s Crew-7.
