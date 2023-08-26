Satellite News

NASA and Forest Service offer seedlings to grow Artemis ‘moon trees’

NASA is seeking education and community organizations to help plant a practical forest of trees with a unique pedigree: the moon. The space agency and Forest Service want to grow Artemis moon trees.

