NASA and Forest Service offer seedlings to grow Artemis ‘moon trees’
Submit on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 19:11
NASA is seeking education and community organizations to help plant a practical forest of trees with a unique pedigree: the moon. The space agency and Forest Service want to grow Artemis moon trees.
