Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Ukraine’s famed space sector is teetering on the brink, and Russian missiles aren’t the main cause

Submit on Sunday, August 27th, 2023 17:11

Ukraine’s former space chief thinks lost international collaborations are causing even greater harm to his nation’s space sector than Russian missile strikes.

Related posts:

  1. Cable Installation Day
  2. The Advantages and Disadvantages of DIY Aerial Installation
  3. Vaonis Vespera Observation Station smart telescope review
  4. Watch Rocket Lab launch 2 satellites, recover booster early on March 22

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 27th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy