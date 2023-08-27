Ukraine’s famed space sector is teetering on the brink, and Russian missiles aren’t the main cause
Submit on Sunday, August 27th, 2023 17:11
Ukraine’s former space chief thinks lost international collaborations are causing even greater harm to his nation’s space sector than Russian missile strikes.
This entry was posted on Sunday, August 27th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.