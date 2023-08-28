Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Landslides on Mars suggest water once surrounded Olympus Mons, tallest volcano in the solar system

Submit on Monday, August 28th, 2023 19:11

A wrinkled patch of land near the volcano’s northern region likely formed when blisteringly hot lava oozed out of the summit millions of years ago, hitting water ice at the mountain’s base.

Related posts:

  1. The Many Joys of Having a Satellite TV Connection
  2. Satellite Tv Helping You Clean Your House
  3. Watch live today: bluShift Aerospace to launch 1st biofuel rocket from Maine
  4. NASA’s Juno spacecraft snaps its most detailed view of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa

This entry was posted on Monday, August 28th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy