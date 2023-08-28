Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

August’s Blue Moon, the biggest full moon of 2023, rises this week

August 28th, 2023

In addition to its “supermoon” status, this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, making the full moon on Aug. 30 also branded as a “Blue” moon.

