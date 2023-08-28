August’s Blue Moon, the biggest full moon of 2023, rises this week
Submit on Monday, August 28th, 2023 17:11
In addition to its “supermoon” status, this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, making the full moon on Aug. 30 also branded as a “Blue” moon.
This entry was posted on Monday, August 28th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.