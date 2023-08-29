Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Atlas V rocket to launch Space Force’s ‘watchdog’ satellite Silent Barker on Aug. 28. Here’s how to watch live

Tuesday, August 29th, 2023

United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch the Silent Barker mission on Tuesday (Aug. 29) on the behalf of the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

