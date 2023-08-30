Bizarre super-puffy exoplanet hosts rare ‘thermometer molecule’
A rare temperature-sensitive molecule usually found in stars has been discovered in the atmosphere of an exoplanet for the first time, a marshmallow-like hot Jupiter called WASP-31b.
