Bizarre super-puffy exoplanet hosts rare ‘thermometer molecule’

Submit on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 03:11

A rare temperature-sensitive molecule usually found in stars has been discovered in the atmosphere of an exoplanet for the first time, a marshmallow-like hot Jupiter called WASP-31b.

