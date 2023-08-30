Satellite News

Hackers shut down 2 of the world’s most advanced telescopes

The U.S. National Science Foundation reported that a cybersecurity incident has temporarily shut down operations at its Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and Gemini South Telescope in Chile.

