Hackers shut down 2 of the world’s most advanced telescopes
Submit on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 05:11
The U.S. National Science Foundation reported that a cybersecurity incident has temporarily shut down operations at its Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and Gemini South Telescope in Chile.
