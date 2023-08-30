India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon rover Pragyan snaps 1st photo of its lander near the lunar south pole
India’s Pragyan moon rover photographed its mothership, the Vikram lander, for the first time as the two continue their exploration halfway through the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
