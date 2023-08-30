Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon rover Pragyan snaps 1st photo of its lander near the lunar south pole

Submit on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 23:12

India’s Pragyan moon rover photographed its mothership, the Vikram lander, for the first time as the two continue their exploration halfway through the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Related posts:

  1. Telikom PNG GSM Services Boosted by Satellite
  2. The Role of Movie Channels to Cable TV Subscribers
  3. President-elect Biden names 8-person NASA transition team
  4. Climate change: Causes and effects

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy