James Webb Space Telescope gazes into the Whirlpool galaxy’s hypnotic spiral arms
Submit on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 01:11
A James Webb Space Telescope image of M51 boasts amber hues and reddish streaks, capturing the galaxy’s gravitational relationship with a neighboring realm.
