Drift through space with a dreamy track from ‘Starfield’s’ original score by composer Inon Zur (exclusive)

Submit on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 23:11

The epic space exploration game “Starfield” is almost here. Listen to an exclusive track from its original soundtrack by award-winning composer Inon Zur.

