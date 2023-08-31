NASA conducts crucial drop test ahead of Sept. 24 arrival of OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample
The OSIRIS-REx team performed a crucial drop test on Wednesday (Aug. 30), practicing what they’ll do when the mission’s real asteroid sample comes home on Sept. 24.
