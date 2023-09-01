You can watch India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe launch live on Sept. 2. Here’s what it will do.
India is setting its sights on the sun after its successful moon landing. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will investigate the mysteries of our star following its launch on Sept. 2.
