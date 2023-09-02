Watch SpaceX’s Crew-6 Dragon depart ISS with 4 astronauts aboard on Sept. 3 after delay
SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronaut mission will head home to Earth from the International Space Station on Sunday morning (Sept. 3), and you can watch the action live.
