Distant Neptune and Uranus make for excellent night sky sights this week. Here’s how to see them
Submit on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 03:12
Uranus and Neptune, the two outermost planets of the solar system, make for excellent viewing throughout the end of September. Here’s how to locate and view them.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.