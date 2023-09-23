US Space Force launch may have accidentally punched a hole in the upper atmosphere
A rocket carrying a Space Force surveillance satellite may have created a hole in the ionosphere as it shot into space. The launch was carried out with just 27 hours’ notice, which is a new record.
