US Space Force launch may have accidentally punched a hole in the upper atmosphere

Submit on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 03:11

A rocket carrying a Space Force surveillance satellite may have created a hole in the ionosphere as it shot into space. The launch was carried out with just 27 hours’ notice, which is a new record.

