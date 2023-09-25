Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘I literally broke into tears’: The scientist leading NASA’s epic OSIRIS-REx asteroid mission just had the greatest day ever

Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2023 23:11

As his spacecraft was hurtling toward Earth carrying irreplaceable asteroid samples from deep space, Dante Lauretta was just trying to avoid having a breakdown in front of an international audience.

Related posts:

  1. Is It Necessary To Promote A Special Cable TV Offer?
  2. December Full Moon 2020: A ‘Cold Moon,’ the last full moon of the year, rises tonight!
  3. Elon Musk says he’s going to put Dogecoin on ‘the literal moon’
  4. NASA recognizes Juneteenth with ceremonial flag-raising (photos)

This entry was posted on Monday, September 25th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy