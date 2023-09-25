Nuclear ‘pasta’ cooked up by dead stars could unravel the secrets of stellar afterlife
September 25th, 2023
In the extreme hearts of neutron stars, fundamental particles are twisted into strange ‘pasta’ shapes that could reveal untold secrets about how dead stars evolve.
