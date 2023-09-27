Giant Magellan Telescope project casts 7th and final mirror (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 17:11
The Giant Magellan Telescope project just cast its seventh and final primary mirror segment, a huge milestone that keeps the scope on target to begin operations in the late 2020s.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.