NASA astronaut Jan Davis recounts career, father’s POW experience in new book

Submit on Thursday, September 28th, 2023 20:11

NASA space shuttle astronaut Jan Davis first read her father’s letters about being a WWII prisoner of war in 2020. The collection inspired her to write a new memoir, called “Air Born.”

