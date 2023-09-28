NASA astronaut Jan Davis recounts career, father’s POW experience in new book
Submit on Thursday, September 28th, 2023 20:11
NASA space shuttle astronaut Jan Davis first read her father’s letters about being a WWII prisoner of war in 2020. The collection inspired her to write a new memoir, called “Air Born.”
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.