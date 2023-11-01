China’s Shenzhou 16 astronauts hand over Tiangong space station to new crew (video)
The departing Shenzhou 16 astronauts handed over control of the Tiangong space station to the newly arrived Shenzhou 17 crew during a short ceremony on Sunday (Oct. 29).
