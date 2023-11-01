Satellite News

China’s Shenzhou 16 astronauts hand over Tiangong space station to new crew (video)

Submit on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 02:11

The departing Shenzhou 16 astronauts handed over control of the Tiangong space station to the newly arrived Shenzhou 17 crew during a short ceremony on Sunday (Oct. 29).

