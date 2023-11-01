Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Hubble Telescope sees spiral galaxy dancing through the Dorado constellation (image)

Submit on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 23:11

A new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a face-on view of the Spanish Dancer galaxy, formally known as NGC 1566, located in the Dorado constellation.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy