Hubble Telescope sees spiral galaxy dancing through the Dorado constellation (image)
Submit on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 23:11
A new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a face-on view of the Spanish Dancer galaxy, formally known as NGC 1566, located in the Dorado constellation.
