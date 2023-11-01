Satellite News

NASA’s Lucy probe will fly by asteroid ‘Dinkinesh’ on Nov. 1. Here’s what to expect

Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will make its first flyby of an asteroid, zooming past a space rock named Dinkinesh before heading to the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter.

