NASA’s Lucy probe will fly by asteroid ‘Dinkinesh’ on Nov. 1. Here’s what to expect
Submit on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 02:11
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will make its first flyby of an asteroid, zooming past a space rock named Dinkinesh before heading to the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter.
