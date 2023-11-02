Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Chicxulub asteroid impact created 2-year cloud of dust that may have killed the dinosaurs

NASA and SpaceX have delayed the next Dragon cargo spacecraft launch to the International Space Station by two days, to Nov. 7 for extra preparations.

