Citizen scientists detect patterns in clouds over Mars

Submit on Monday, November 6th, 2023 21:12

Citizen scientists working with the NASA Cloudspotting project have used data from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter to observe when and where water and carbon dioxide clouds cluster over the Red Planet.

