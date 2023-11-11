Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A volcanic eruption gave birth to a new island, and a NASA satellite saw it from space (photo)

Submit on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 03:12

From its orbit around Earth NASA’s Landsat-9 has spotted a newly birthed island off the coast of Japan. The island was forged in fire on Oct.30 when an underwater volcanic eruption rocked the Pacific.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy