Astronauts dropped a tool bag during an ISS spacewalk, and you can see it with binoculars
Submit on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 03:12
It’s an odd astronomy target, but a tool bag that gave astronauts the slip during a spacewalk at the International Space Station is surprisingly bright and can be seen with binoculars.
