‘Lunar swirls’ have confused scientists for years. New NASA moon data might clear things up
Submit on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 04:11
“Finding a relationship with topography in one swirl location could just be a fluke, but finding it in two vastly separate swirl regions is harder to ignore.”
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.