European Space Agency signs on to upcoming ‘Starlab’ space station
Submit on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 20:11
The European Space Agency, Airbus and Voyager Space have signed an agreement for the Starlab commercial space station, which will provide a continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit.
