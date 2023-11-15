Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ becomes a cartoon space opera in 2024 with William Shatner and Mark Hamill (video)
Watch this epic new trailer for Netflix’s animated space opera “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” coming in January 2024.
