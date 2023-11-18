SpaceX Starship megarocket launches on 2nd-ever test flight, but explodes in ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’
SpaceX’s next-generation Starship megarocket launched on its second-ever test flight today (Nov. 18), but exploded in a ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly.’
