Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX Starship megarocket launches on 2nd-ever test flight, but explodes in ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’

Submit on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 21:11

SpaceX’s next-generation Starship megarocket launched on its second-ever test flight today (Nov. 18), but exploded in a ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly.’

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy