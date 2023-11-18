The universe is expanding faster than theory predicts – physicists are searching for new ideas that might explain the mismatch
The universe is not just expanding – its rate of expansion is accelerating. And that expansion rate is even faster than the leading theory predicts it should be, leaving cosmologists puzzled.
