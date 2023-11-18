Volcanic ‘Devil Comet’ erupts with its biggest blast yet as it races toward Earth
An icy volcanic comet that is three times as large as Mount Everest, nicknamed the “Devil Comet,” erupted again Nov. 14. This is the fourth explosive event for 12P/Pons-Brooks since July 2023.
