Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Fisher Space Pens to fly with Blue Origin crews as ‘official ballpoint’

Submit on Sunday, November 19th, 2023 20:12

Fisher Space Pen has new Blue ballpoints. The maker of the pressurized-ink writing instruments has partnered with Blue Origin to become the company’s pen provider for all upcoming crewed launches.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Sunday, November 19th, 2023 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy