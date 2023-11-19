Fisher Space Pens to fly with Blue Origin crews as ‘official ballpoint’
Fisher Space Pen has new Blue ballpoints. The maker of the pressurized-ink writing instruments has partnered with Blue Origin to become the company’s pen provider for all upcoming crewed launches.
